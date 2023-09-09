A look ahead to MK Dons’ clash with League Two leaders Notts County

Watch more videos on Shots!

MK Dons could hand a debut to striker Ellis Harrison on Saturday after his transfer deadline day move from Port Vale.

The 29-year-old front man could lead the line against Notts County for Graham Alexander’s side with injuries hitting the ranks in Milton Keynes this week, particularly the front line.

Jack Payne and Joe Tomlinson both made their debuts for the club during last week’s defeat to Crewe Alexandra, while Anthony Stewart could also make a comeback after he returned for a second loan spell from Aberdeen last Friday.

First plays second when the sides meet at Stadium MK, with Luke Williams’ County taking over at the top of the pile after their 3-1 win over Accrington last time out.

Williams was assistant manager to Russell Martin during his year-and-a-half in charge at MK Dons. The pair split while at Swansea, with Williams taking over at Meadow Lane to guide the Magpies to promotion back to the Football League.

And they have made a great start to life back in the EFL, losing just once, and that coming on the opening day of the season.

The sides have crossed paths 16 times, and the previous results heavily weigh in Dons’ favour, with 12 wins and three draws, while County have just one win against their counterparts.

The sides have not met since the 2017/18 season, which saw Paul Tisdale’s Dons win both matches 2-1.

Referee Chris Kavanagh will take charge of the game - his first of the new season. Last term, he showed 70 yellow cards in 23 outings, with both of his red cards coming in the same game.

Usually taking charge in the Premier League, Kavanagh has not taken charge of a Dons game since March 2016 when they were in the Championship, and he oversaw Brighton’s 2-1 win at Stadium MK, where he sent off Kyle McFadzean.

Harry Lennard and Matthew Wilkes will run the lines with Fourth Official Sunny Singh Gill.