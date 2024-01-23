A look ahead to MK Dons' derby clash with AFC Wimbledon

MK Dons celebrate Max Dean's goal against Morecambe on Saturday

More than bragging rights will be on offer at Stadium MK this evening (Tuesday) when MK Dons take on AFC Wimbledon.

Mike Williamson's side head into the game three points and three positions above their rivals, meaning a win for the south London side would see them leapfrogging the team from MK1. Dons meanwhile would move six clear of AFC with a win in what would be their eighth over them in 14 meetings.

Since the infamous first clash in 2012, where Jon Otsemobor's heel flicked MK Dons into the next round of the FA Cup at the death, there have been 13 games, with Dons claiming seven wins, to AFC's two with four draws - though one of those draws saw MK win after a penalty shoot-out in the EFL Trophy in 2019.

Dons head into the game with two defeats in their last three, most recently losing out to Morecambe in stoppage time on Saturday, while AFC arrive at Stadium MK having lost their last game, going down 2-1 to Wrexham and seeking their first league win since December 29 when they beat Colchester United.

Mike Williamson could recall Dean Lewington to the side this evening after the 39-year-old was rested for the game against Morecambe. He came on to replace Daniel Harvie, who had returned to action after missing the Christmas period through injury. Filip Marschall and Lewis Bate both made their debuts after signing for the club last week, while Kyran Lofthouse made his home debut after signing on loan from Barnsley earlier this month.

Referee Sunny Gill will take charge of the game. The official has dished out 114 yellow cards this season, sending off three while awarding five penalties. His last game in charge of Dons was the narrow 3-2 FA Cup defeat to Portsmouth last season, when he awarded two penalties to Pompey at Fratton Park. Daniel Bonneywell and Alan Clayton will run the lines with Fourth Official Steve Durnall.