A look ahead to MK Dons' derby clash with AFC Wimbledon

MK Dons were 3-1 winners over AFC Wimbledon last time the sides met

MK Dons will look to complete the double over bitter rivals AFC Wimbledon when they meet at Plough Lane on Saturday. The game on Saturday kicks-off at the earlier time of 12.30pm.

Mike Williamson’s side were 3-1 winners at Stadium MK when the sides met last month, Dons have gone on to pick up 13 from a possible 21 points to move within three points of the automatic promotions spots, while AFC Wimbledon have picked up eight during the same period, and have fallen four points off the play-offs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In what will be the second meeting between the sides at Plough Lane, MK Dons have walked away with four points, with the last match ending in a 1-1 draw after Troy Parrott’s stunning volley in April 2022.

Saturday's match will be the 15th meeting between the sides, with Dons winning eight of them, AFC Wimbledon have claimed the spoils in two, with four draws - though one of those draws resulted in an MK Dons victory on penalties.

The side from MK1 will be without suspended skipper Dean Lewington, serving the second of his two-match ban for the red card he was shown against Wrexham. Max Dean and Jack Tucker are also side-lined through injury, and keeper Filip Marschall is set to miss out again after picking up an injury against Accrington Stanley earlier this month.

Referee Charles Breakspear will take charge of the game - his 26th of the campaign. So far, he has shown 125 yellow cards and eight reds, awarding eight penalties. Having taken charge of 17 MK Dons games down the years, 12 times Dons have come out on top. The last time he officiated one of their games was the 1-0 win over Sutton United in August 2022 in the Carabao Cup.

David Harrison and Joseph Stokes will run the lines with Fourth Official Alex Bradley.