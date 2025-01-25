A look ahead to MK Dons' derby clash with AFC Wimbledon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Previewing MK Dons’ clash with rivals AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK on Saturday - kick-off at 12:30pm

Derby day could not really come at a worse time for MK Dons, but it could also act as a catalyst in getting their flailing season back on track.

AFC Wimbledon visit Stadium MK for a second time this season on Saturday for the third match between the sides, eager to win for a fourth time in a row against MK Dons. It is by far the worst run the side from MK1 have suffered against their bitter rivals.

Johnnie Jackson’s side arrive in Milton Keynes sat fourth in the League Two table, ten points up the road from MK Dons having played a game less. The recent fortunes of the two sides could not be more different either. While MK Dons have won just once in eight, losing six of those in their slump to 12th in the table, AFC Wimbledon have lost just once in that time, and head to Stadium MK having won three straight.

AFC Wimbledon’s FA Cup first round win back in November was only their second ever win at MK1, but was their fifth in the 17 meetings between the sides down the years, with MK Dons claiming eight wins, and four of the games ending in draws.

While the visitors will have bragging rights from the last three, their last league visit to Stadium MK came last March and resulted in a dramatically one-sided 3-1 win for MK Dons, which also saw AFC Wimbledon finish the game with just nine men.

Referee Craig Hicks will take charge of the game. In his 14 games so far this season, Mr Hicks has been fairly reserved, booking only 39, keeping his red card in his pocket, while awarding only one penalty. His last Dons game came in the 1-1 draw with Tranmere Rovers at Stadium MK in October while overall in his 11 Dons games, he has seen them win eight, draw one and lose two.

Daniel Bonneywell and Joseph Stokes will run the lines with Fourth Official Ollie Yates.

Bookmakers bet365.com have both sides at 13/8 to win the game, with the draw at 9/4.