A look ahead to MK Dons' FA Cup first round clash with Colchester United

Previewing MK Dons’ trip to Colchester United for the first round of the FA Cup, kicking off at 3pm

The magic of the FA Cup sees League Two cohorts MK Dons and Colchester United crossing paths for a spot in the second round draw.

Certainly no strangers to one another down the years, Saturday’s game will be the 28th meeting between the sides since 2004, but it is the first in the famous cup competition. Overall, Dons have claimed victory 14 times to Colchester’s nine, with four draws. Last season, Colchester won all three matches, both league games and in the EFL Trophy, also at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Paul Warne’s side head into the clash having just lost their unbeaten league record, going down 2-1 to Bromley on Saturday. Prior to that, Dons were on the back of a four-match winning run in League Two, though the run itself was separated by a defeat in the Vertu Trophy to League One side Reading.

Danny Cowley’s men meanwhile are in even better form heading into the clash at the JobServe Community Stadium. While they were held on Saturday by Swindon Town, the U’s had won four in a row, dragging themselves away from trouble after a sticky start to the season, which had seen them win just twice in their opening 12 matches.

Neither side made it out of the first round last season, as Dons were beaten by AFC Wimbledon while Colchester were knocked out by Swindon. Their last venture beyond the first round came in 2021/22, while Dons reached the second round in 22/23, but have exited at the first round in the last two years.

Dons skipper Alex Gilbey is no stranger to the U’s, having come through the academy system there, making his debut for the club in 2012 and going on to make 120 appearances before making a move to Wigan Athletic.

On the other side of the coin, Jack Tucker and Jack Payne currently line-up for Colchester after time in Milton Keynes. Tucker has established himself as a regular in the side since making the permanent move in summer, skippering the side of late. He has netted three goals in 14 appearances this season. Payne meanwhile spent a season at MK1 on loan from Charlton in 2023/24 and was a firm fixture in the midfield. Into his second season at Colchester, he has made 16 outings this term, scoring four goals.

Referee Abigail Byrne will take charge of the game. In her nine games this season, she has shown 36 yellows and one red, while awarding one penalty. She has officiated both sides only once, and both were last season and ended in draws - Dons’ 0-0 draw with Newport in April, and Colchester’s 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient in the EFL Trophy last October.

Daniel D’Urso and Stuart Butler will run the lines with fourth official David Nicholson.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 73/40 to win the game, while Colchester are 13/10 and the draw at 90 minutes is 5/2.

Should the game end in a draw after 90 minutes, it will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if needed.