A look ahead to MK Dons' FA Cup first round clash with Reading

The world’s most famous cup competition kicks off for MK Dons today when they take on Reading in the FA Cup first round.

Dons have not crossed paths with the Royals since 2016 when they were beaten on penalties in the EFL Cup at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, and they return to Berkshire to face the League One side who are struggling at the wrong end of the third tier.

Following their relegation to League One, Reading have lost six of their last seven in the league to leave them 23rd. They have also been hit with a four-point penalty this season, and handed their second winding-up notice in a year.

Mike Williamson’s side meanwhile appear to have turned a corner, with wins in their last two to help them into the top half of League Two.

Last season, Dons reached the second round where they were knocked out by Portsmouth at Fratton Park. Of the last seven first round games in the competition, Dons have progressed four times.

Thomas Kirk will take charge of the game. In 11 games this term, he has shown 51 yellows and just a single red so far, with one penalty awarded. Dons fans do not have to cast their minds too far back to remember the official, having seen him take charge of the 1-1 draw with Sutton United in September.

Declan O’Shea and Jacob Lehane will run the lines with Fourth Official Samuel Read.