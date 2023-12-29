A look ahead to MK Dons' final game of 2023 against Crawley Town

Previewing MK Dons' final game of the year as they take on Crawley Town at Stadium MK on Friday (kicking off at 7.45pm)

MK Dons celebrate their win over Colchester United on Boxing Day

MK Dons will draw a line under 2023 on Friday night when they host Crawley Town at Stadium MK.

Heading into the game with 18 wins, 18 defeats and 15 draws in the calendar year, Dons could also secure themselves further in the play-off spots with victory over the Red Devils. Six of their 11 home games this season have ended in victory too, drawing three of them and losing just twice - the eighth best home record in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scott Lindsay’s side sit 11th in the standings, three points adrift of Dons but ran out comfortable 2-1 winners when the sides met at the Broadfield Stadium in August – Dons’ first defeat of the season. Crawley were 2-0 winners over Gillingham on Boxing Day, their sixth win in 12 games in all competitions, losing the other six, but have won their last two on the road.

In nine meetings between the sides, Dons have won four to Crawley’s three, with two draws.

Mike Williamson has hinted at resting players for the game, with both Ethan Robson and Dean Lewington having played a lot of football recently after coming back from injury. Daniel Harvie also remains a doubt after missing the last couple of games.