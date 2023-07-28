A look ahead to MK Dons’ final pre-season game against Northampton Town

The curtain drops on MK Dons’ pre-season campaign against Northampton Town on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) at Stadium MK.

In terms of results, it has not been a memorable one for Graham Alexander’s side since their first outing against Wealdstone earlier this month, picking up three defeats and a draw in their matches thus far.

Dons will, once again, go into the game having trained earlier in the day as the head coach continues to put his side through their physical paces in the run-up to the season opener with Wrexham, but he said following the game against Cobblers, their schedule will begin to taper.

League One side Northampton head to Stadium MK for their final pre-season game with a win, a draws and two defeats from their four pre-season encounters. John Brady’s only triumph came against Brackley a week ago, but suffered their losses to high-level opponents Leicester City and Birmingham City.