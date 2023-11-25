A look ahead to MK Dons' first ever game against Salford City

Previewing MK Dons' first trip to the Peninsula Stadium to take on Salford City

Peninsula Stadium - home of Salford City

The first meeting between MK Dons and Salford City takes place this Saturday at the Peninsula Stadium.

After two weeks without a League Two game, Mike Williamson is set to welcome back his regular first-teamers after they missed out on the EFL Trophy win on Tuesday night against Northampton.

Dons have won two of their last three matches in the fourth tier, losing only his first game since Williamson took over in October. It means they sit just outside the top half in 13th place on 23 points.

Salford meanwhile, led by Neil Wood, have not won in the league for a month, losing their last two – most recently losing 3-1 to Gillingham last Saturday at Priestfield. They are two positions and two points shy of Dons, in 15th with 21 points. Dons though have played a game fewer.

Striker Matt Smith though has 15 goals in 23 outings for the Ammies this term, with five coming in his last six outings.

Dons still have Alex Gilbey and Daniel Harvie sat on four bookings, with a suspension looming should either pick up a fifth.

Referee Scott Jackson will take charge of the game, his 14th match of the season. He has flashed 58 yellow cards and one red so far this term. This is his first season as an EFL regular, having spent the last five season as a National League official, and has never taken charge of MK Dons previously. Oliver Bickle and Kevin Mulraine will run the lines with Fourth Official David McNamara.