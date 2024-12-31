A look ahead to MK Dons' first game of 2025 at Chesterfield

Chesterfield FC | Getty Images

Previewing MK Dons’ New Year’s Day clash with Chesterfield at the SMH Group Stadium (kicking off 3pm)

The curtain rises on the New Year with MK Dons taking on Chesterfield at the SMH Group Stadium.

Dons enter 2025 in 11th spot in League Two, three points and two places below the Spireites. It has not been a long time since the sides last crossed paths - less than a month in fact - but a lot has changed for both sides. When Dons claimed the 3-0 win at Stadium MK on December 3, they moved up to third place in the table, but have not won a game since, picking up one point from a possible 12 available.

The loss at MK1 though inspired Chesterfield to four straight wins, but they head into the game with back-to-back defeats at the end of 2024 to leave them ninth.

In what will be the 16th meeting between the sides, there is literally nothing to tell between the sides, with five wins apiece, and five draws.

Draws have been the primary order at the SMH Group Stadium this season, with six of them coming from the 11 games there. Chesterfield have won four and only been beaten once on home soil.

Laurence Maguire will miss the trip to his former club after suffering a hamstring tear in the defeat to Notts County on Boxing Day, prompting Dons to recall defender Charlie Waller from his loan spell at National League side Sutton United. Otherwise, Dons have a clear bill of health, with only long-term absentee Jonathan Leko still out.

Referee Elliot Bell will take charge of the game. Having taken charge of 23 games this season, he has shown 89 yellow cards, six reds and awarded two penalties. Having never officiated Dons before, he has overseen two Chesterfield games, a win and a loss. Callum Gough and Grant Taylor will run the lines with Fourth Official Ollie Williams.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 23/20 to win the game, with Chesterfield 11/5 and 12/5 the draw.