A look ahead to MK Dons' first home game of 2024 against Morecambe

MK Dons

MK Dons will look to kick off their 2024 home campaign on Saturday when they host Morecambe.

Stadium MK has been without a game since December 29 when Mike Williamson’s side saw off Crawley Town, just six days after thumping Morecambe in the reverse fixture. Mike Williamson is yet to lose at home in League Two, and has won six of his eight games at MK1. His only loss at Stadium MK came in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy in a comprehensive 4-0 defeat to Brighton U21s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 3-1 win at the Globe Arena on December 23, thanks to goals from Max Dean (2) and Joe Tomlinson, started Dons’ strong Christmas period, a run which has seen them climb into the play-off spots again.

Morecambe head to Milton Keynes without a win since their defeat to Dons, but shared a 1-1 draw with promotion chasing Mansfield Town last time out. Of the ten previous meetings, Dons have won eight and Morecambe only one, with the Shrimps only earning a point in five visits to Milton Keynes, and that came on the final day of the 2007/08 season.

Dan Kemp could make his first home appearance since November 2022, and Kyran Lofthouse too could make his Stadium MK bow, while Daniel Harvie and Ethan Robson could also return to the side after injury. Matt Dennis, Nathan Harness, Ash Hunter and Jack Tucker are nearing a return to full fitness but are unlikely to feature.

Referee Marc Edwards will take charge of the game. In 15 run outs this season so far, Edwards has shown 69 yellow cards and one red, awarding two penalties. Dons fans could be forgiven for not showing much love towards Edwards - his last game in charge of the team came on Valentine's Day 2023 in the 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Bolton Wanderers. Declan O'Shea and Alex Bradley will run the lines with Fourth Official Jacob Miles.