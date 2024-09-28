A look ahead to MK Dons' first trip to Bromley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Previewing MK Dons’ first ever game against Bromley - kicking off at 3pm

It will be a day of firsts for MK Dons today (Saturday) as they not only play Bromley for the first time, but it will also be Scott Lindsey’s first game in charge.

Andy Woodman’s side are newly promoted to League Two and have never crossed paths with Dons before. The Ravens have picked up like Dons, seven points from their opening seven games but sit 17th, two places higher than Dons, with two wins and a draw to their name. But they head into the game off the back of three consecutive defeats, needing to look back to August 17 for their last win - a 2-0 win over neighbours AFC Wimbledon.

A sold-out away end will welcome Dons for their first trip to Hayes Lane in south London, and for Lindsey’s first game in the Dons dugout. The former Crawley boss took over on Wednesday with his club sat 19th in the table, and without an away win all season. Away form has been distinctly lacking for Dons in 2024, and this season, they have lost all five games on the road, scoring just one goal.

Their quest for goals has been made harder though with injuries and suspensions in the front-line, leaving the new boss desperately short of options up front. While Callum Hendry looks set to be sidelined for a while, Ellis Harrison’s red card against Doncaster last week rules him out for three matches, while Matt Dennis is still on the comeback trail after another injury has kept him out of the last few games. It leaves Linsdey with Middlesbrough loanee Sonny Finch his only recognised striker available, while Tommy Leigh could also lead the line.

Referee Lee Swaby takes charge of the game, his sixth of the season. So far, he has shown 24 yellow cards in his five outings, awarding one penalty. His last match in charge of Dons came in the 2-1 win over Mansfield at Field Mill last March, but victories with him in charge have been rare for the side from MK1. Of his nine game officiating Dons, they have won only two, drawing one and losing six. David Harrison and Christopher Myatt with Fourth Official Andrew Hickman.

Bookmakers bet365.com have Dons at 11/10 to win Lindsey’s first game in charge, while Bromley are 21/10 to claim the home win, with 13/5 the draw.