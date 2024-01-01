A look ahead to MK Dons' game against Doncaster Rovers on New Year's Day

MK Dons raise the curtail on 2024 at one of their least successful grounds on Monday when they take on Doncaster Rovers.

The Eco-Power Stadium is something of an unhappy hunting ground for Dons, who are still seeking their first win there in five previous visits. Draws though are usually the order of the day between the sides, with five of the seven games played between the sides in Yorkshire have ended all square. Of the 17 total matches, Doncaster have eight wins to Dons' four.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the reverse fixture this season back in August, first-half goals from Daniel Harvie and Warren O'Hora secured the points for Dons in a 2-1 win at Stadium MK.

While Mike Williamson's side though head into the game nine unbeaten in League Two, with four straight wins launching them into sixth place at the turn of the year, Doncaster are sat 20th without a win in the league since the end of November, with Grant McCann's side picking up three points from a possible 15. They did earn a vital point against high-flying Mansfield Town though on Friday in their final game of 2023.

Rovers' last two home games too have seen them ship eight goals, losing 5-0 to Morecambe and 3-1 to Bradford City, led by former Dons boss Graham Alexander.

Referee Thomas Parsons will take charge of the game. In his 11 games so far this season, Mr Parsons has shown 53 yellows and two reds, awarding just one penalty. He last took charge of Dons last March in the 1-0 win over Morecambe at Stadium MK. Danny Jarvis and Oliver Bickle will run the lines with Fourth Official Ben Wyatt.