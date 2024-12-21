A look ahead to MK Dons' game against Newport County

Rodney Parade | Getty Images

Previewing MK Dons’ away day at Rodney Parade, taking on Newport County at 3pm

MK Dons will be eager for some half-decent weather this weekend to play their first away game in nearly two months.

Scott Lindsey and his side need to look back to Saturday October 26 for the last time they kicked a ball in enemy territory when they were 2-1 winners against Grimsby Town.

Since them, they have travelled nearly 900-miles to Fleetwood and Barrow but saw both games postponed on the day of the game.

They make another lengthy journey this weekend to take on Newport County at Rodney Parade, and will be eager to avoid a repeat of their December 2018 trip when the game was called off due to heavy rain and a flooding playing surface less than an hour before kick-off.

Heading into the hectic Christmas period, where they will play four games in quick succession, Dons will look to get back to building momentum again after losing their six-game winning streak on Saturday to Gillingham.

Newport sit 16th ahead of kick-off and have been very consistent of late – losing three in a row before drawing their last four. Most recently, they were held 0-0 in Essex as they played out a stalemate with Colchester United.

It was their third goal-less draw in four games too, having struck out against Notts County and Grimsby prior, with a 2-2 draw against AFC Wimbledon bucking the trend.

It was goal-less when Dons went to Wales last season too, but the reverse fixture saw Mike Williamson’s side claim a comfortable 3-0 win at Stadium MK. In seven meetings, Dons have won five, lost one and drawn won.

Referee Michael Barlow will take charge of the game. In eight games this season, he has booked 18 players, sent one off and awarded one penalty. He has never taken charge of games for either side. Declan O'Shea and Conall Bartlett will run the lines with Fourth Official Jack Clench.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 8/11 to win the game, with Newport at 15/4 and 5/2 the draw.