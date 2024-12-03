A look ahead to MK Dons' game with Chesterfield

Will Grigg spent three spells at MK Dons | Getty Images

Previewing MK Dons’ game with Chesterfield at Stadium MK this evening - kicking off at 7.45pm

MK Dons return to action after more than two weeks when they face Chesterfield at Stadium MK tonight (Tuesday).

Following their postponed game against Fleetwood, Dons were given a watching brief last Saturday courtesy of their FA Cup first round exit, meaning they have not kicked a ball in anger since November 16 and their dramatic 3-2 win over Cheltenham Town.

It was Dons’ fifth win in a row in the league, lifting them into the play-off spots, and after two weeks without a game, they have dropped from one point to three off the automatic spots.

Chesterfield have made a great start to life on their return to the Football League this season. Cruising to the National League title last term, the Spireites head into the game in eighth, two points and two places below Dons. Of late, they have replicated Dons’ form of old, with a ‘win one, lose one’ routine in their last six.

The sides have not crossed paths since 2017 when they drew 0-0 on January 2 in Derbyshire. But Chesterfield have won on their last four trip to MK1, including in both of the bizarre FA Cup games between the sides in 2016 when the Spireites were deemed to have played an ineligible player in their 1-0 win over Dons, and the game had to be replayed only for the same result.

In 14 previous meetings, Dons have won four, while Chesterfield have won five, with five draws. Dons’ last win came in August 2014 thanks to a Benik Afobe goal at the Proact Stadium, while their last win at Stadium MK came in the emphatic 6-2 win in August 2011.

Dons legend Will Grigg netted 25 goals for Chesterfield last season, and so far has seven to his name this term in the league and ten in total, as does strike partner James Berry. Ex-Dons loanee Ryan Colclough also lines up for Chesterfield on a regular basis while Dons defender Laurence Maguire left the Proact Stadium this summer to make the move to Milton Keynes.

Referee Carl Brook will take charge of the game. In his 15 games this season, he has shown 70 yellow cards and one red, awarding two penalties. In seven games in charge of MK Dons, they have won four, drawn one and lost two. His last game saw Dons emerge victorious against Gillingham at Stadium MK in January, winning 2-1. Chesterfield have only seen him twice, drawing once and losing once on his watch.

Alistair Nelson and Ryan Williams will run the lines with Fourth Official Jonathon Block.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 29/20 to win the game, with Chesterfield 13/8 and 12/5 the draw.