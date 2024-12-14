A look ahead to MK Dons' game with Gillingham

Stadium MK | Jane Russell

Previewing MK Dons’ home game against Gillingham at Stadium MK, kicking off at 3pm

For only the second time in a month, MK Dons are set for a game of football this afternoon when they take on Gillingham at Stadium MK.

A combination of FA Cup exit and two match postponements have meant Scott Lindsey’s side have only taken to the field twice in the last four weeks. Their lack of game time has seen them drop from third to sixth in League Two, despite being the form team in the division, having won six in a row.

Mark Bonner’s side head to MK1 in tenth, but form has been patchy recently. After making a great start to life under the former Cambridge United boss, which saw him named Manager of the Month in August, Gillingham’s form fell off a cliff in October, losing five out of six and tumbling down the order.

Two wins and two defeats have followed through November and December, most recently a 1-0 triumph over Salford at Priestfield. And it has been their home form which has kept them in good standing in the table this season, picking up just eight points from a possible 24 on the road.

Dons meanwhile have the best home record in the division this season, winning six, drawing two and losing two of their ten games at Stadium MK.

Previous trips to Priestfield have been by-and-large forgettable for Dons down the years, but games at Stadium MK have tended to go in their favour, winning five of the last six, while Gillingham need to look back more than ten years for their last win in the new city, in March 2014.

Overall, there have been 20 matches between the sides, with Dons claiming the spoils in eight of them, while Gillingham have nine wins in total, with three draws. Last season, Dons were 2-1 winners in this fixture thanks to late MJ Williams and Alex Gilbey goals.

Referee Dale Baines takes charge of the game. In his 18 outings this term, he has shown 66 yellow cards and awarded four penalties. Usually deployed in the National League, Baines has never taken charge of either side before. Alex Mathieson and David Hutton will run the lines with Fourth Official Anthony Da Costa.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 7/10 to win the game and make it seven in a row in League Two, while Gillingham are 15/4 to win back-to-back, with the draw at 13/5.