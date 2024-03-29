A look ahead to MK Dons' Good Friday clash with Walsall

MK Dons supporters

Easter football kicks off on Good Friday when MK Dons host Walsall at Stadium MK.

Eager to get their automatic promotion bid back on track after defeat at the weekend, Dons are also out to protect their home record, which currently is the best in League Two.

The Saddlers head to Milton Keynes looking to get their own promotion bid restarted too. Having sat in the play-off spots for a few weeks, Mat Sadler’s men have picked up two points from a possible nine – a run which has seen them drop to tenth.

Dons meanwhile took a heavy blow to their automatic promotion chances last time out with a 5-0 defeat to Stockport County, and have three wins and three losses in their last six. But never have Dons lost consecutive games under Mike Williamson's watch, winning straight away after every defeat they have suffered since October.

The teams are certainly no strangers to one another, crossing paths 26 times down the years. Dons have won nine to Walsall’s seven, with then draws, including the 0-0 draw at the Banks’s Stadium back in October 2023.

Referee Ed Duckworth will take charge of the game. In his 28 run-outs this season, he has shown 125 yellow cards and six reds, awarding six penalties in the process. His only Dons game came earlier this season in the 2-1 defeat to Stockport County at Stadium MK.

Andrew Hickman and Ryan Whitaker will run the lines with Fourth Official Grant Taylor.