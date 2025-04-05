A look ahead to MK Dons' home clash against Barrow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Previewing MK Dons’ home game against Barrow on Saturday, kicking off at 3pm

A win, and crucially, a positive performance will go a long way to improving the mood at Stadium MK when MK Dons face Barrow on Saturday.

Ben Gladwin’s side have toiled in their last two outings, folding under second-half pressure to both Fleetwood and Notts County this week, going down 4-2 and 3-0 respectively. The results did a lot to undo the good will and positivity established in the two games prior, where Dons beat Morecambe and drew with Carlisle United.

Barrow arrive at Stadium MK looking for a third consecutive win over Dons, and to maintain their unbeaten record over them. Three times the sides have crossed paths, with the Bluebirds winning both games at Holker Street and dramatically drawing on their last trip to MK1. That game, which saw Barrow score twice in stoppage time to draw 2-2, was the end of the road for Graham Alexander, who was sacked the following day in September 2023.

Since the sides met back in February, Andy Whing’s men have been solidly midtable, winning three, drawing three and losing four of their last ten. They head to Stadium MK losing only one of the last seven though, drawing with Karl Robinson’s Salford City in the week to sit 16th in the table, three points above Dons.

Referee Jamie O’Connor will take charge of the game. In his 22 games this season, he has shown 22 yellow cards, five reds and awarded one penalty. He has never taken charge of either side in the past. Leigh Crowhurst and Alistair Nelson will run the lines with Fourth Official Paul Lister-Flynn.

Bookmakers bet365 have MK Dons at 7/5 to win the game, while Barrow at 9/5, and the draw is 23/10.