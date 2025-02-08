A look ahead to MK Dons' home clash with Bromley

Previewing MK Dons’ home game against Bromley, kicking off at 3pm

A new look MK Dons will begin the post transfer window run-in at home to Bromley this Saturday.

Travis Patterson, Connal Trueman and Danilo Orsi could all feature for Scott Lindsey’s side after arriving on transfer deadline day, while Jack Sanders, who made his debut against Doncaster Rovers last week, could make his first home appearance too.

Dons will be without the five players to have departed on deadline day too, with Matt Dennis, Tom Carroll, Joe Pritchard, Ellis Harrison and Tom McGill all exiting Stadium MK.

Bromley arrive at MK1 for the first time this afternoon, for only the second meeting between the sides. In what was Scott Lindsey’s first game in charge of Dons, they played out a 1-1 draw at Hayes Lane.

Andy Woodman’s side sit 16th in League Two, and like Dons, are in a bit of a miserable run. They have lost five of the last seven, but drew 3-3 with Karl Robinson’s Salford City on Tuesday night.

Lindsey’s side meanwhile have lost seven of 11, picking up just seven points to sit 11th in the table.

Referee James Durkin will take charge of the game. In his 20 games this term, he has shown 85 yellow cards and three reds, awarding three penalties. It will be his first time in charge of MK Dons.

Ryan Whitaker and Scott Williams will run the lines with Fourth Official Damith Bandara.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 11/10 to win the game, with Bromley and the draw both at 12/5.