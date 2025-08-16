A look ahead to MK Dons' home clash with Cheltenham Town

Previewing MK Dons’ League Two game with Cheltenham at Stadium MK - kicking off at 3pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons will be looking to pick up their first home win of the season, and under Paul Warne’s leadership on Saturday when they take on Cheltenham Town at Stadium MK.

Dons picked up their first win of the campaign last time out with a 2-0 win over Barrow and with it set a new club record for six consecutive clean sheets, which lifted them into the top six in the division at this early stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They suffered their first defeat under the head coach on Tuesday night though, but it came against Championship leaders Bristol City at Ashton Gate in the Carabao Cup first round, with a much-changed Dons side beaten 2-0.

Michael Flynn’s Cheltenham meanwhile have the opposite fortunes, having lost both of their opening League Two games this season before springing the upset against League One side Exeter City in the Carabao Cup.

The Robins were beaten by Cambridge United on opening day, with the U’s relegated from League One last term, and then hotly tipped Chesterfield in their second game of the campaign.

In 13 matches between the sides, Dons have come out on top in seven of them, with four draws and two Cheltenham wins. This fixture last season was one of the most dramatic of the campaign. Trailing 2-0 after 13 minutes, Alex Gilbey pulled a goal back before half-time, with Ellis Harrison equalising 15 minutes from time and Laurence Maguire netting a dramatic winner in the 86th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The referee that day was Jacob Miles, and he will take charge of the game again on Saturday. He has been a busy man already this season with nine yellows and two reds in two matches. Of his three games in charge of Dons, they have won two and lost one, while Cheltenham have won one and lost one under the referee’s watch.

Jack Forder-Hay and Oliver Bickle will run the lines with Fourth Official William Murray.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 4/7 to win on Saturday, with the visitors at 9/2 and 29/10 the draw.