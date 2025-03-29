A look ahead to MK Dons' home clash with Fleetwood Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Previewing MK Dons’ home game against Fleetwood Town on Saturday, kicking off at 3pm

MK Dons’ mini revival could take another step forward when they take on Fleetwood Town at Stadium MK on Saturday.

After picking up seven points from a possible 12, Ben Gladwin’s side have extended the gap between themselves and the drop zone to 15 points with eight games remaining, moving closer to the midtable scrap while remaining in 17th spot. After beating Morecambe in their last home game, Dons lost to Port Vale but beat Cheltenham before Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Carlisle United.

Fleetwood head into the game sat 13th in the table, four points ahead of Dons, looking for their fourth consecutive win over them after their 2-1 triumph at Highbury Stadium in January, and their double in 2022/23. In 14 meetings between the sides down the years, both have won five with four draws.

Pete Wild’s side are living up to their midtable spot too, with three wins, two losses and five draws in their last ten games. Last time out, they drew 0-0 at home to Tranmere Rovers, having previously lost 3-0 on the road at Colchester United.

Referee Anthony Backhouse will take charge of the game. In his 23 games this season, he has shown 89 yellow cards, three reds and awarded four penalties. In his eight games in charge of MK Dons - the last of them coming in April 2023 and the infamous 4-4 draw with Barnsley - they have won three, lost four and drawn one.

George Byrne and Matthew Jones will run the lines with Fourth Official Stephen Brown.

Bookmakers bet365.com have Dons at 5/4 to win the game, Fleetwood at 21/10 and 23/10 the draw.