A look ahead to MK Dons' home clash with Grimsby Town

Previewing MK Dons’ home game against Grimsby Town on Saturday, kicking off at 3pm

Grimbsy Town hit the headlines when they beat Manchester United just a couple of days after MK Dons marked their 11th anniversary of doing the very same thing.

David Artell’s side were only denied an historic win by a late Harry Maguire header at Blundell Park, but with the game headed to a penalty shoot-out, the Mariners were 12-11 winners in a dramatic finale.

Dons’ most famous night came back in 2014 when they beat United, then headed up by Dutch boss Louis van Gaal, with goals from Will Grigg and Benik Afobe in a memorable 4-0 win at Stadium MK. And MK1 will play host to the United killers on Saturday as the sides lock horns in League Two.

Paul Warne’s side suffered their first defeat of the season last time out when they were beaten 1-0 by Walsall, the first league loss since the head coach took over in April.

Grimsby too lost their unbeaten start to the season last weekend when they also suffered a 1-0 home defeat, this time at the hands of Bristol Rovers. And it means the sides go into the game on equal points with an equal record - three wins, two draws and a defeat in League Two. Dons only hold the upper hand on Grimsby on goal difference.

It will be the 13th meeting between the sides, with Dons coming out on top in five, Grimsby in four with three draws. One of Dons’ wins was another historic moment for the club, with it coming at Wembley Stadium. Goals from Keith Andrews and Sean O’Hanlon secured them the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy in 2008 after Willy Gueret saved a first-half penalty. Last season, Dons were 3-1 winners up in Cleethorpes in October, before sharing a 0-0 draw in the penultimate game of last season back at Stadium MK.

New signing Kane Wilson could feature for Dons after signing from Derby County last Sunday, while they will be without Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who is out on international duty with Guatemala.

Grimsby made two signings late in the window too, and could give debuts to Neo Eccleston and Charlie Casper.

Referee Oliver Mackey will take charge of the game. Mackey has had a busy start to the season, already overseeing six games, showing 29 yellow cards and a red, and awarding a penalty. He has never taken charge of an MK Dons game, but twice oversaw the Mariners last season, both resulted in defeats. Abbas Khan and Joseph Larkin will run the lines with Fourth Official Steven Plane.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 24/25 to win the game, with Grimsby 5/2 and 12/5 the draw.