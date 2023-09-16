A look ahead to MK Dons home clash with Stockport County

Watch more videos on Shots!

Stockport County are next up for MK Dons when they visit Stadium MK this Saturday.

After narrowly missing out on securing back-to-back promotions via the play-offs last season, Stockport have struggled at the start of the season and sit 17th with just two wins from their opening seven matches this term – the latest coming last weekend at Plough Lane against AFC Wimbledon.

The sides have not crossed paths since February 2010, but there had been ten meetings between the sides down the years, with the most famous of them coming in 2008 when Dons’ promotion was secured at Edgeley Park with a 3-2 win for Paul Ince’s side. Dons have claimed seven wins to Stockport’s three, with no draws.

Former Dons loanee Louie Barry, who made 32 outings in MK last season, has been in fine form of late for the Hatters, scoring in each of Stockport’s last four League Two matches. The Aston Villa man only managed to get one goal for Dons last term scoring a fine solo effort against Derby County at Stadium MK.

Referee Ed Duckworth takes charge of the game. In his opening five matches this term, Duckworth has not been shy with his cards, showing 32 yellows thus far, with one red. He has never refereed a Dons game before, having spent his early career officiating in the National League. Adam Ricketts and Christopher Ward will run the lines with Fourth Official Anthony Da Costa.