A look ahead to MK Dons' home game against Carlisle United

Previewing MK Dons' second home game of the season, taking on Carlisle United, kicking off at 3pm

Dons need to put points on the board this Saturday when they take on Carlisle United at Stadium MK.

Three straight defeats at the start of the season, two in League Two and one in the Carabao Cup, leave Dons with just one win in their last eight competitive games – their last coming in April with the 5-3 win over Harrogate. Their last win at Stadium MK was at the end of March with the 5-0 win over Walsall.

Carlisle too have struggled at the start of the season with two consecutive defeats, but were winners last time out when they beat neighbours Barrow 1-0 at Brunton Park.

In 14 previous meetings, the Cumbrians have claimed seven wins to Dons’ six, with one draw. Carlisle's record in Milton Keynes is a solid one too, with three wins and four defeats, following a win-loss pattern since 2008.

Dons did the double over them in 2018/19 when they last met. After a 2-0 win at Stadium MK in 2018, thanks to goals from Jordan Houghton and Kieran Agard, Dons were 3-2 winners up north in February 2019, with goals from Conor McGrandles, Jake Hesketh and Agard again.

Farai Hallam will take charge of the game. He has only taken charge of one game this season, officiating Crawley's 2-2 draw with Brighton U21s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, booking two.

Last term, he oversaw 29 games, flashing 98 yellows and two reds, giving one penalty. He has never taken charge of an MK Dons game.

Ryan Whitaker and Damith Bandara will run the lines with Fourth Official Jonathon Block.

Bookmakers bet365 have MK Dons at 3/4 to win the game, with Carlisle at 16/5 and 13/5 the draw.