A look ahead to MK Dons' home game against Salford City

Jack Payne

Former MK Dons boss Karl Robinson returns to Stadium MK again on Saturday, this time with Salford City.

The 43-year-old spent six-and-a-half years in charge of the club, leading them to the Championship in 2015 before getting sacked in 2016.

After spells at Charlton Athletic, Oxford United and an assistant manager role at Leeds United alongside Sam Allardyce, Robinson took over at the Peninsula Stadium in January. Since joining the Ammies, Robinson has won four and drawn five of his games in charge.

His only two defeats have come in the last three games, going down 5-1 to Mansfield Town and 2-0 at home to Gillingham last time out. Despite their upturn in form under Robinson, Salford head to Milton Keynes sat 19th in League Two.

No stranger to coming up against his former side, Robinson has won five and drawn four and lost four of his 13 games against Dons since his departure.

During his time at Oxford, Robinson signed MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson, who will come up against his former boss for the first time. Dons head into the game off the back of an excellent victory over Mansfield on Tuesday night as they moved within two points of the automatic promotion spots. They are also unbeaten in five at home, with only one league defeat at MK1 since October.

Still without Max Dean, Jack Tucker and Filip Marschall, Dons would also be missing Stephen Wearne after he suffered an injury against AFC Wimbledon last Saturday, and missed the win at Mansfield in the week,

Referee Dean Whitestone will take charge of the game. Predominantly deployed in the Championship this season, Whitestone has booked 81 and sent off three in his 21 games so far. Having previously overseen the club on 15 occasions, it has resulted in seven victories, six defeats and two draws. His last Dons appearance came in January 2021 in the 1-0 defeat to Charlton at Stadium MK.

Andrew Dallison and Ian Cooper will run the lines with Fourth Official Robert Massey-Ellis.