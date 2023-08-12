A look ahead to MK Dons’ home game against Tranmere Rovers

MK Dons will be hoping for a better campaign at home this season, beginning today (Saturday) against Tranmere Rovers.

Home supporters saw their side pick up just four wins in League One last season, a huge contributor to their relegation to the fourth tier.

After winning on the road at Wrexham last weekend to get their League Two season off to a flier, Graham Alexander’s side were beaten 2-0 by higher-league opposition in the form of Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Tranmere head to Stadium MK for the first time since 2019. Despite the gap between games, the sides crossed paths plenty of times down the years, with today’s game the 20th meeting. Dons have won 10 of the 19 games, with Tranmere claiming seven victories, including that trip in November 2019. It would be the final nail in the coffin for Paul Tisdale, who was sacked after the full-time whistle.

Though Dons’ record against Tranmere reads well, it has been more than a decade since Dons have claimed victory over them. Goals from Dean Lewington, Stephen Gleeson and Darren Potter secured a 3-0 win for Karl Robinson’s side that day in March 2013.

Lewington will remain sidelined for the game though, and is expected to be out for another couple of weeks. Conor Grant and Matt Dennis are edging closer to fitness too.

Sunny Singh Gill will take charge of the game at Stadium MK. A busy man in his opening two games this season, the ref has flashed 11 yellow cards thus far. He last took charge of MK Dons in the 3-2 defeat to Portsmouth at Fratton Park in the FA Cup last November. Steven Plane and Andrew Hickman will run the line with Fourth Official George Warren.