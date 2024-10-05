A look ahead to MK Dons' home game against Tranmere Rovers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Previewing MK Dons’ first home game with Scott Lindsey in charge, taking on Tranmere Rovers (kick-off 3pm)

New head coach Scott Lindsey takes charge of his first home game this afternoon (Saturday) when Tranmere Rovers visit Stadium MK.

Having picked up four points in his first two games away from home since taking over last week, Lindsey will be looking to pick up MK Dons’ first back-to-back wins of the season.

Tranmere head to MK1 sitting 17thin the table, with one point fewer than Dons. With draws in their last two, Nigel Adkins’ side are four without a win. Away form is also lacking for Rovers, with three defeats, a win and a draw to their name in all competitions.

Read More The game Tranmere have probably forgotten but Dons will remember forever

It will be the 22nd time the sides have crossed paths, with Dons having triumphed in 12 of them - most memorably in Rovers’ first ever trip to Milton Keynes in 2005 when a Gareth Edds double at the National Hockey Stadium ensured Dons stayed up on the final day of the season. Tranmere have seven wins to their names, with their last win in MK coming five years ago.

Last season, Dons were victorious in both games against Tranmere, 1-0 at Stadium MK and 2-1 at Prenton Park with a late Ellis Harrison winner.

Referee Craig Hicks will take charge of the game. In his seven games this season, he has booked 15 players, but kept his red card in his pocket, and hasn’t awarded a penalty yet. He has officiated ten Dons games down the years, with Dons winning eight of them, losing two. His last Dons game in March 2023 when Sullay Kaikai’s goal was the difference in the win over Accrington Stanley.

Damith Bandara and Leigh Crowhurst will run the lines with Fourth Official Jake Topp.

Bookmakers bet365.com have Dons at 13/20 to win the game, while Tranmere are 4/1, with 3/1 the draw.