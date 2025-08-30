A look ahead to MK Dons' home game against Walsall

Previewing MK Dons’ game against Walsall at Stadium MK, kicking off at 3pm

MK Dons return to action at Stadium MK this Saturday when they face Walsall.

It is a fixture which not many would have expected to be played in League Two this season. The Saddlers were at one stage 14 points clear at the top of the fourth tier but remarkably missed out not only on the league title, but also on automatic promotion as former Dons boss Graham Alexander’s Bradford City snatched third spot at the death on the final day of the season. Mat Sadler’s side would then go on to lose in the play-off final at Wembley to remain in League Two.

This season, Dons have made an unbeaten start under Paul Warne, and currently sit third in the table just a point off the top. Walsall meanwhile are only two points back with nine points from a possible 15. In all competitions, they have won three, lost two and drawn one of their six matches.

The sides are certainly no strangers to one another down the years, with this being the 29th meeting between the two. Dons have won 11 of those games, with Walsall claiming eight and ten draws.

Last season, both sides won a game, with Dons winning 1-0 at Stadium MK last August while Walsall were 4-2 winners at the Bescot Stadium in February.

Referee Sam Mulhall will take charge of the game. A busy man in his opening two games, showing 11 yellows and a red thus far, Mulhall is starting to get some EFL experience. He has never officiated Dons before, but has overseen a Walsall win previously.

Ross Murphy and Stephen Finch will run the lines with Fourth Official Marvyn Amphlett.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 20/23 to win the game, with Walsall at 3/1 and 12/5 the draw.