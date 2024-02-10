A look ahead to MK Dons' home game with Accrington Stanley

MK Dons

Accrington Stanley will be looking for their first win in Milton Keynes when they face MK Dons at Stadium MK on Saturday.

John Coleman’s side have on five occasions been the visitors since the first meeting of the sides in 2006, but only their 1-1 draw at MK1 last season do they have to show for it. In 12 encounters, Dons have won seven and lost three, drawing the other two.

Stanley head into the game in 11th spot, six points adrift of Mike Williamson’s side. While they inflicted defeat on Dons in Williamson’s first game, Accrington have won just six games in the 20 games since, but have picked up seven points from a possible 15 to help slow their slide.

Dons have won five of their last six at Stadium MK and will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing 1-0 to Barrow last Saturday at Holker Street. They head into the game though with a shortage in the frontline. Max Dean looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury in training last week, while Ellis Harrison is facing a late fitness test after picking up a heavy knock against Barrow, while Emre Tezgel is yet to make his first career senior start.

Referee Declan Borne will take charge of the game. He has taken 15 games this season, flashing 69 yellows and four red cards, and awarded three penalties. He last took charge of MK Dons in their dismal 4-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers in the EFL Trophy last season following the sacking of Liam Manning. Stephen Finch and Ryan Head will run the lines with Fourth Official Aaron Farmer.