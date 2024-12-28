A look ahead to MK Dons' home game with Crewe Alexandra

Filip Marschall | Getty Images

Previewing MK Dons’ final game of 2024 as they take on Crewe at Stadium MK on Sunday (kick-off 3pm)

The curtain comes down on 2024 on Sunday with MK Dons looking to end the year on a high when they take on Crewe Alexandra at Stadium MK.

Across 50 games played this year, MK Dons have won 21, lost 22 and drawn seven prior to kick off. But they will want to pick up their 22nd win to end their current run of three defeats in a row when Crewe arrive at Stadium MK.

The Railwaymen sit fourth in League Two five points above Dons, who dropped to 11th as a result of Boxing Day’s 2-0 defeat to Notts County. The Alex too were beaten on Boxing Day, going down 2-1 to Cheltenham Town, with two late Joel Colwill goals securing the win for the Robins. Lee Bell’s side have only won once in the last seven, but have picked up four draws in that time too.

Down the years, Dons and Crewe are no strangers to one another, both with seven wins over the other, with three draws from the 17 previous encounters. Last term, both games ended 3-1 to the home side, the most recent coming at MK1 in March. Crewe’s last win in Milton Keynes in 2021.

Goalkeeper Filip Marschall looks set to make his return to Stadium MK with Crewe after suffering a miserable loan spell with MK Dons last term. Brought in to be the club’s first choice, fans quickly turned against the Aston Villa loanee as former boss Mike Williamson looked to bring in his ambitious passing style with the keeper he used at Gateshead. In seven games though, Marschall won three, lost three and drew one. But his final appearance came in the embarrassing 5-1 play-off semi-final loss to Crawley Town.

This season, Marschall has rekindled his career with a fine start to life at Gresty Road. In 21 appearances, he has conceded just 19 goals and kept nine clean sheets for the Alex, playing every minute of league football for the club.

Referee Greg Rollason takes charge of the game. Primarily a National League and Premier League 2 referee, the official has taken charge of 14 games, booking 54 players and sending off one, awarding two penalties. It will Rollason’s first game in charge of either side. Marcus Carmichael and Ravel Cheosiaua will run the lines with Fourth Official Scott Chalkley.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at evens to win the game, with Crewe at 23/10 and 5/2 the draw.