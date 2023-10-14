A look ahead to MK Dons’ League Two clash against Barrow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A win this Saturday for MK Dons would be worth it’s weight in gold, but first they must see off Barrow at Stadium MK.

It has been seven games in League Two without a victory, and pressure has mounted on head coach Graham Alexander with the club labouring in 16th spot.

The current run is getting dangerously close to the eight without a win at the end of last season – a run which saw Dons relegated to League Two.

Pete Wild’s Harrow sit 12th in the fourth tier, with just one point more than Dons, coming last time out with a 1-1 draw against Notts County. After returning to the EFL in 2020, Barrow finished ninth last season, 13 points shy of a play-off spot.

The Bluebirds though, like Dons, have had struggles of late, picking up just one win in their last seven matches.

The sides have never crossed paths before, and Dons will be without suspended Daniel Harvie after his Gillingham red card.

Referee Will Finnie will take charge of the game. Already with 12 games under his belt this season, Finnie has dished out 39 yellow cards, three reds and awarded one penalty. Dons fans last saw Finnie in the middle during the 1-1 draw with Accrington at the Wham Stadium in January 2022.

Abbas Khan and Hugh Gilroy will run the lines with Fourth Official Stuart Butler.