A look ahead to MK Dons' League Two game against Accrington Stanley

Previewing the latest League Two fixture between MK Dons and Accrington Stanley at Stadium MK, kicking off at 3pm

MK Dons will look to get their League Two campaign back on winning track when they take on Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Paul Warne’s side are three without a win in the fourth tier, and were denied late on against Chesterfield last week when Tom Naylor’s 86th minute header cancelled out Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s first-half opener to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw. It came off the back of consecutive home defeats for Dons, who will be keen to pick up only their second win at Stadium MK of the season.

Accrington meanwhile won their first league game of the season last weekend, beating Colchester 1-0 at the Wham Stadium to lift them to 20th in the standings after eight games played, having started the day in the bottom two.

Saturday will be the 16th meeting between the sides, with Dons claiming victory in nine of those compared to Accrington who have won only four with two draws. Last season’s fixtures went the way of the home sides in each, with goals from Alex Gilbey and Joe Tomlinson securing a 2-1 win for Dons at Stadium MK last October.

And down the years, Stanley have visited MK1 on seven occasions and have taken home just a single point with them, and that came in August 2022. They have lost on all of the other six trips to Milton Keynes.

Two former Dons could feature for the visitors on Saturday. Goalkeeper Michael Kelly has played five times for John Doolan’s side this term, having moved to Lancashire last summer. Kelly was a part of the squad which reached the League Two play-offs in 2023/24, departing at the end of the season. Striker Charlie Brown is also a part of the Stanley squad, featuring eight times the season. In a calendar year at Stadium MK, Brown made 32 appearances, 26 of them off the bench.

Referee Scott Jackson will take charge of the game. In his eight games this season, he has shown 25 yellow cards and one red, while awarding three penalties. His only Dons game came in November 2023 and the 4-2 win over Salford City up at the Peninsula Stadium. Michael Webb and Declan O’Shea will run the lines with Fourth Official Rob Smith.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 51/100 to win the game, with Accrington at 19/4 and 16/5 the draw.