A look ahead to MK Dons' penultimate away day at Crewe Alexandra

Previewing MK Dons’ first away game under Paul Warne, taking on Crewe Alexandra on Easter Monday, kicking off at 3pm

Head coach Paul Warne will take charge of his first away day when MK Dons face Crewe Alexandra at the Mornflake Stadium on Easter Monday.

Warne oversaw his side grind out a goal-less draw with Newport County on Good Friday after just one training session with his new team. The team have had only one more session with the head coach, on Sunday, in preparation for Monday’s game in Cheshire.

Friday’s point with the Exiles was still not enough to secure Dons’ safety in League Two. With three games to go, Warne’s side still sit 19th in the division, now seven points from the drop. Carlisle are the only team in the bottom two who can catch Dons, and are on the back of three consecutive victories when they take on fellow strugglers Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium. Dons just need to match Carlisle’s result in Lancashire to secure their own safety.

Lee Bell’s side sit 11th in League Two heading into the game, four points adrift of the play-off spots. Their form though has been patchy, and has seen them drop out of contention. Picking up just one win in the last nine, they have drawn four and lost four to slide down to the foot of the top half.

There have been 18 meetings between the sides down the years, and there is nothing to separate them, with both picking up seven wins apiece, and four draws. Earlier this term, the sides shared a 1-1 draw between Christmas and New Year, with Joe White’s early goal cancelled out by Jamie Knight-Lebel’s strike shortly after half-time.

Ex-Dons loanee Filip Marschall has been a regular for the Railwaymen this season, making 48 appearances and keeping 14 clean sheets. The 21-year-old had a hapless time during his loan spell at MK1 last term, making just seven appearances as he struggled for consistency.

Referee Charles Breakspear will take charge of the game. In 17 games this term, the official has shown 90 yellow cards, two reds and awarded three penalties. Down the years, Dons have fared well under his watch, winning 13 of the 18 games he has taken charge of, losing three and drawing three. He famously sent off both Joe Walsh and Osman Sow in the first-half in a narrow 1-0 win over Peterborough, while also sending off Dons boss Robbie Neilson at half-time. His last Dons game though was the 1-0 defeat at Plough Lane in March 2024. Danny Guest and Daniel Robinson will run the lines with Fourth Official Kevin Morris.

Bookmakers bet365 have MK Dons at 5/2 to win the game, while Crewe at evens to pick up the points, and 12/5 the draw.