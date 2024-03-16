A look ahead to MK Dons' promotion six-pointer against Crewe Alexandra

MK Dons

A League Two promotion six-pointer is on the cards at Stadium MK this weekend when MK Dons play host to Crewe Alexandra.

The Railwaymen jumped ahead of Dons on Tuesday night with their 1-0 win over Sutton, while Dons were beaten by the same score at Grimsby. It was Crewe’s first win after suffering back-to-back defeats, moving up to fourth on goal difference.

Mike Williamson’s side will be keen to repeat their recent feats of winning immediately after a defeat – something they have done on the last six occasions. And with just one league defeat at Stadium MK since the end of September, they have the second best home record in the division.

Crewe meanwhile have the fourth best away record, picking up 27 points from a possible 54 this term.

In 16 meetings between the sides since 2007, Crewe have the edge with seven wins to Dons’ six, with the reverse fixture in September ending with a 3-1 win to the Railwaymen.

Referee Paul Howard will take charge of the game, his 29th game of the season. He has shown 106 yellow cards and four reds, awarding two penalties. Dons have twice played under Howard, losing on both occasions - most recently on New Year's Day in 2023 when they went down 3-1 to Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

Paul Kelly and Paul Stonier will run the lines with Fourth Official Adrian Tranter.