A look ahead to MK Dons' rearranged trip to take on Barrow

Previewing MK Dons’ second trip to Holker Street to face Barrow, kicking off at 7.45pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons will be hoping for a turnaround in their fortunes when they take on Barrow at Holker Street this evening.

In what will be their second game at the ground, it is actually the team’s third visit, having been in proximity when the game as postponed from the original date in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will also be looking to reverse their disappointment from their first trip - the 1-0 defeat last February to the Bluebirds.

And Dons will be looking for a reversal in fortunes given their form of late, losing eight of the last 12, winning just twice since early December - a run which has seen them drop from third to 14th in League Two.

Barrow sit 18th in the table. Under new boss Andy Whing, Barrow have won two out of his four games in charge since he made the switch from Solihull Moors, as has ex-Dons man MJ Williams, who made the switch last month. They were comfortable 3-0 winners of Gillingham on Saturday.

Their record at Holker Street is a good one too, despite their league standing. With the ninth best home record in the division, Barrow have lost just four times at home all term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Simon Mather will take charge of the game - his third time in charge of Dons this season, having officiated the 1-1 draw with Doncaster at Stadium MK, and the 6-3 defeat to Newport County at Rodney Parade. Overall this term, he has reffed 27 games, shown 97 yellow cards, six reds and has given nine penalties. Joe Simpson and Daniel Smith will run the lines with Fourth Official Matt Archibald.

Bookmakers bet365.com have Dons at 23/10 to win the game, the same for the draw, while they have Barrow at 23/20.