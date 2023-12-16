A look ahead to MK Dons return to action with Forest Green Rovers

Joe Tomlinson and Alex Gilbey celebrate at Stadium MK

MK Dons finally get back to Stadium MK this afternoon for a Saturday game after seven weeks away.

While the side have played three times since October 28 Saturday 3pm games have been a rarity, with postponements and cup delays forcing the players into a watching brief for the most part in recent weeks.

Under Williamson though, Dons have lost just once in League Two, and that was his opening game against Accrington at the end of September. Since then, the side have won three and drawn two, climbing to 13th in the standings.

Saturday's opponents Forest Green Rovers, like Dons, were relegated last season. Rovers, who won League Two at a canter when they were last in the fourth tier, have struggled to adapt to life back in the division, and find themselves 23rd.

David Horseman's side were 4-2 winners in the week against Scarborough in the FA Cup first round - Rovers' first win since October 28, with two draws and two defeats in League Two since their triumph over Crawley.

Last season, Dons beat Forest Green on both occasions the sides met, with Daniel Harvie scoring the first goal under Mark Jackson's tenure on Boxing Day in the 1-0 win at Stadium MK, before a 2-1 win at the New Lawn in January. Of the five meetings between the sides, Dons have won four, with one draw.

Referee Sebastian Stocksbridge will take charge of the game. His 18 matches this term have brought about 94 yellow cards and a single red, and 13 penalty kicks. Dons fans last saw him at Sincil Bank, when Paris Maghoma's 89th minute flick earned Dons a point against Lincoln City back in February.

Scott Williams and Stephen Finch will run the lines, with Fourth Official Alex Chilowicz.