A look ahead to MK Dons' season opener against Bradford City

Previewing MK Dons’ first game of the season as they host Bradford City this afternoon (kick-off 3pm)

MK Dons will be hoping Bradford City continue their unwanted record of failing to score on the opening day of the season when they arrive at Stadium MK on Saturday.

The Bantams need to look back six years to 2018 for the last time they found the back of the new in the league’s curtain raiser, with a goal scored by former Dons loanee Jack Payne in their 1-0 win over against Shrewsbury.

When it comes to opening day form, Dons have won half of their 20 curtain raisers, including the brilliant 5-3 win over Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground last season.

But Bradford City's record at Stadium MK though is a very good one, winning on five of their eight trips. Last season though, they were thoroughly beaten 4-1 in Mike Williamson’s first home game in charge, while Bradford were yet to appoint new boss Graham Alexander - the ex-Dons head coach.

Of 18 total meetings, Dons have won just six times to Bradford’s 11, with a single draw.

Dons lost twice in six pre-season games in the run-up to the season, in their opening game agaisnt Barnet at AFC Dunstable's Creasey Park, and then most recently against Championship side Plymouth Argyle at Stadium MK as week ago.

The Banthams meanwhile picked up three wins, three defeats and a draw from their seven pre-season run-outs.

Referee Tom Reeves will take charge of the game. He oversaw 35 matches last term, including Dons' win at the Racecourse Ground this time last year, showing 113 yellow cards and four reds, awarding 11 penalties. His last game in charge of Dons was the 1-0 defeat at Barrow in February.

Richard Morris and Andrew Hickman will run the lines with Fourth Official Scott Tallis.

Bookmakers bet365 have MK Dons at 11/10 to win the game, Bradford at 11/5 and 5/2 the draw.