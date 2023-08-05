A look ahead to MK Dons’ season opener against Wrexham

The League Two season gets underway with MK Dons making the trip to north Wales to take on Wrexham.

The National League champions are making their return to the EFL after 15 years in the fifth tier, with a hit documentary series and world famous owners the sub-plot of an already intriguing curtain raiser.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dons’ return to the fourth tier comes five years after their last term there. Under the guidance of Paul Tisdale in 2018/19, the side from MK1 finished third to secure automatic promotion back to League One.

Dons are, almost literally, walking into the dragon’s lair on Saturday. Wrexham’s home record was simply stunning last season, winning 22 of 23 games, drawing the other en route to the title.

When Dons won the League Two crown in 2008, it was Wrexham’s final season in the EFL and the sides have not crossed paths since. In six meetings between the sides, Dons have won four, drawing one, with only one Wrexham win - actually coming in the last game at the Racecourse Stadium in January ‘08.

While Wrexham will be without striker Paul Mullin, who suffered injury in their pre-season tour of America against Manchester United, Dons will also be without skipper Dean Lewington, while Conor Grant and Matt Dennis are also doubtful for the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Referee Tom Reeves will take charge of the game. Last season, in his 36 outings, he showed 110 yellow cards, three reds and awarded ten penalties. Despite spending most of his time in League Two, Reeves did referee Dons’ 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley at Stadium MK in August 2022.

Christopher Ward and Ollie Williams will run the lines with Fourth Official Ed Duckworth.