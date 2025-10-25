A look ahead to MK Dons' sold-out away day at Bromley

Previewing MK Dons’ trip to take on Bromley in League Two, kicking off at 3pm

Five wins in a row awaits MK Dons but they will have to pick up their first ever victory over Bromley to do so.

Crossing paths for the first time last season, the Ravens picked up four points against Dons after a 1-1 draw at Hayes Lane before claiming a 1-0 win at Stadium MK.

But Dons head to south London with Andy Woodman’s side in a tough run of form. While they sit 11th in the table, Bromley have won just once in their last nine games, picking up six points from a possible 21. That statistic does not tell the whole story though.

Though they have to look back to August 30 for their last win on home soil, beating Harrogate 2-0, they have drawn the four subsequent games at Hayes Lane.

On the road, Paul Warne’s Dons are the best in the division thus far, with four wins and two draws from their six games this season, and remain unbeaten under the head coach since he took over last April. They head into the clash off the back of four consecutive victories in League Two, sending them from 15th to second, now just two points off the top of the table.

Dons could come up against a familiar face in the form of Brooklyn Ilunga when the sides meet. The 21-year-old left Stadium MK in January, having come through the academy ranks. Limited to just 23 appearances for the side though, he has been a semi-regular for Bromley, making 22 outings for them since his move.

Referee Kirsty Dowle will take charge of the game, her sixth outing of the season. In her previous five, she has booked 23, sent one off and awarded two penalties. She has never taken charge of Dons, but has overseen one Bromley game - their 2-1 win over Southend in the National League in August 2023.

Andrew Aylott and Rob Smith will run the lines with Fourth Official Daniel Baines.

Bookmakers bet365.com have Dons at 33/20 to beat Bromley for the first time, while the hosts are at 3/2 with the draw at 12/5.