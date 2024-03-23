A look ahead to MK Dons' televised trip to Stockport County

Stockport County

Second plays fourth on Saturday in another crucial promotion clash in League Two when MK Dons head to Stockport County, and it will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Kicking off at 5.15pm, Dons return to Edgeley Park for the first time since 2010 to face a Hatters side who have stumbled in form recently. Dave Challinor’s men have won just one of their last seven games in League Two, but remain a point above Mike Williamson’s side, and have two games in hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dons, who will be cheered on by a sold-out away end, have recently beaten promotion rivals Mansfield Town and Crewe Alexandra en route to fourth place, but were beaten 2-1 by Stockport when the sides met back in September 2023 at Stadium MK.

There have been 11 meetings down the years, with Dons coming out on top in seven of them to Stockport's four. One of Dons' most famous wins came in 2008 when their 3-2 win at Edgeley Park secured promotion from League Two, with the title wrapped up a week later to claim the double after winning the Johnstone's Paint Trophy too.

Dons could be without Dan Kemp for the trip to Greater Manchester, but were boosted by the return to training of Max Dean, Jack Tucker and Filip Marschall this week and all three could feature in some way.

Referee Marc Edwards will take charge of the game. It will be his 23rd game of the season, one which has seen him show 97 yellows and one red, awarding three penalties. Dons fans do not have to cast their minds back far to his previous game for their team - the 2-1 defeat to Morecambe at Stadium MK in January. Of his seven games officiating the team from MK1, Dons have lost five and won twice.