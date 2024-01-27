A look ahead to MK Dons' third home game in a week against Gillingham

Max Dean and Joe Tomlinson

MK Dons will round out their hat-trick of home games on Saturday with the visit of Gillingham.

The Gills head to Milton Keynes sitting eighth in League Two, three points back of Dons and in pretty decent form too. They have lost one in their last five, picking up 10 points from a possible 15, drawing with Forest Green last time out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having not played a home game in 2024 until last Saturday, Dons have emerged with a win and a defeat to their name at Stadium MK, losing in stoppage time to Morecambe seven days ago before a brilliant 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

Head coach Mike Williamson may return to the dugout for the hosts after suffering a family bereavement last weekend, but Cameron Norman picked up a calf strain in the 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon in the week and will miss the game, while Jonathan Leko (loan to Burton Albion) and Ash Hunter (contract cancelled) departed the club on Friday. Earlier this season, Dons turned in a hugely disappointing performance in the 2-1 defeat at Priestfield as pressure mounted on former boss Graham Alexander, though both sides have changed managers since the last meeting back in September.

It will be the 20th meeting between the sides, with Dons having claimed seven wins down the years, while Gillingham have won nine, with three draws, including their last visit to MK1 on New Year’s Day 2022. Dons have won four of the last five home games against Gillingham though.

Referee Carl Brook will take charge of the game. In his 23 games so far this season, Brook has flashed 104 yellow cards, two reds and awarded six penalties. His last Dons game came in the dramatic 3-2 win over Colchester United in August, when late goals from Alex Gilbey and Matt Dennis won it at the death. Simon Shaw and Anthony Da Costa will run the lines with Fourth Official Conor Farrell.