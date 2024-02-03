A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to Barrow

Holker Street, the home of Barrow

MK Dons fans will embark on the longest away trip of the season when they watch their side take on fellow playoff hopefuls Barrow at Holker Street this Saturday.

The 240-mile trip will be Dons’ first ever trip to the home of the Bluebirds, and only the second time the clubs have crossed paths. The meeting back at Stadium MK in October saw Barrow score twicein stoppage time to overcome a 2-0 deficit, snatching a point and ending Graham Alexander’s time in charge of Dons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pete Wild’s side sit fourth in the table, two points ahead of Dons in sixth spot. Their form has dropped off a little in recent weeks, with only one win in their last seven, though they have become draw specialists with four in that time, losing only twice in the league since October.

Mike Williamson's side though head to Holker Street in good form, with seven wins in their last nine games. And since the head coach arrived at Stadium MK in October, Dons only trail Wrexham on goal-difference in the form charts.

Stephen Wearne made his debut for Dons last week, setting up Alex Gilbey in the 2-1 win over Gillingham, and could be in line to make his first start for the club, while Jack Tucker is edging closer to a return to the side after missing the last two months with an ankle injury.

Referee Tom Reeves will take charge of the game. In his 22 games so far this season, he has flashed 73 yellow cards, three reds and awarded seven penalties. Dons fans saw him during the eight-goal thriller on the opening day of the season in Wales in the 5-3 win over Wrexham. Simon Clayton and Stephen Wade will run the lines with Fourth Official Michael Barlow.