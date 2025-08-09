A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to Barrow

Previewing MK Dons’ first away game of the season at Barrow, kicking off at 3pm

MK Dons will be eager to pick up their first win of the season when they take on Barrow on Saturday, but they will need to do so against a team they have never beaten before.

Four previous encounters between Dons and Barrow have resulted in just a solitary point for Dons, and even that came with it’s dramas. Leading 2-0 heading into stoppage time thanks to a Max Dean brace at Stadium MK in October 2023 – the first meeting between the sides – Graham Alexander looked to have saved his job. However, two late goals for the visitors saw the game end 2-2, with Alexander sacked the following day.

Dons have subsequently lost the following three matches against the Bluebirds, including both games at Holker Street where they head this weekend for the second game of the season. Last February, Dons were beaten 2-1 in Cumbria and then thumped 3-0 back at MK1.

Andy Whing’s side finished comfortably midtable last season, seven points and three positions above Dons but tasted defeat in their opening day fixture against Chesterfield who, like Dons, are much fancied to be amongst the title contenders this season. Dilan Markanday’s effort on the stroke of half-time proved to be the difference as the Spireites opened their account last Saturday.

While goals have been thin on the ground for Dons since Paul Warne took over at the helm in April, he is yet to see his side concede with five clean sheets in his five games in charge.

The head coach though remains light on defensive options heading into the game, with Nathan Thompson, Sam Sherring and Laurence Maguire all still sidelined, but the addition of Marvin Ekpiteta will bolster his options. Midfielder Dan Crowley and striker Scott Hogan are also set to miss out on the trip north for Saturday’s game.

Referee Michael Barlow will take charge of the game, his first run out of the campaign. In 20 outings last term, he showed 49 yellow cards and one red. He had the dubious honour of overseeing Dons’ dreadful 3-0 defeat to Port Vale in March - his only game in charge of the side.

Jonathan Wyatt and Graeme Fyvie will run the lines with Fourth Official Jonathan Hunt.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 7/4 to finally break their duck against Barrow, who are just behind at 6/4, while the draw is 23/10.