A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to bottom club Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green Rovers

MK Dons will look to keep their slim automatic promotion chances alive when they take on Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

Steve Cotterill’s side are rooted to the foot of the League Two table, two points adrift of Colchester United, having played two more games than the U’s. But they gave themselves a huge chance of saving their EFL status with a thumping 3-0 at Crewe Alexandra on Easter Monday.

Rovers also have the worst home record in the division, though Dons’ away form has not been great of late, picking up just a point from their last three road trips. Their chances of automatic promotion remain slim, but Doncaster Rovers’ unlikely win over Wrexham on Tuesday night means Mike Williamson’s side are three points off third, though have played a game more than the Welsh side.

Six times the sides have crossed paths in the past, and Dons are undefeated in those, winning five. The meeting between the sides earlier this season resulted in a 2-0 win with goals from Max Dean and Jack Payne. Dean actually made his debut in the fixture at the New Lawn last season, when two Mo Eisa goals secured a 2-1 victory.

Referee Andy Davies will take charge of the game. In his 21 run-outs this season, he has booked 85 and sent off one, awarding just one penalty. His last Dons game came in December 2020 when a handful of supporters were allowed to watch the 1-0 win over Charlton Athletic at The Valley. In his seven games in charge of Dons, they have won four, drawn one and lost two.

Robert Hyde and Greg Read will run the lines with Fourth Official Lee Swabey.