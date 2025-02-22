A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to Bradford City

Valley Parade | Getty Images

Previewing MK Dons’ away game at Valley Parade where they take on Bradford City (kick-off 3pm)

A familiar face will be in the opposition dugout when MK Dons take on Bradford City at Valley Parade on Saturday.

Graham Alexander was Dons’ head coach for a handful of months in 2023, taking over when the club was relegated to League Two, and led them to the top of the table in his first month. But a poor spell of results through September and into October cost him his place at the helm, replaced by Mike Williamson.

He swiftly found pastures new in West Yorkshire, and has since helped the Bantams to sit comfortably in the play-off spots, sitting fifth ahead of Dons’ trip there this weekend.

Alexander has had the upper hand on his former club in the two meetings since too, winning on both occasions, notably the thumping 4-0 win in this fixture last season when he showed no love for Dons on Valentine’s Day.

The curtain raised at Stadium MK this season with Alexander’s side 2-0 up inside five minutes, going on to win 2-1.

While Dons have been on a miserable three-month run, winning just twice in 14 games to slump to 16th in the table, Bradford meanwhile have won seven of their last ten games in all competitions, losing only three times in the same three months.

Fortune does not favour Dons at Valley Parade either, failing to win on their last five visits to the former Premier League ground, with their last win coming in 2008 when they wrapped up the League Two title under Paul Ince. Bradford have also only lost once at home all season.

In 19 previous meetings, Bradford have won 12, Dons six and only one draw.

Dons head into the game without midfielder Jay Williams. The 24-year-old January signing picked up his tenth booking of the season during the 1-1 draw with Tranmere Roverson Saturday, so he will sit out the trip and the following game at home to Colchester United.

Referee Seb Stockbridge will take charge of the game, his 28th of the season. In his previous 27, he has shown 95 yellow cards, three reds and awarded seven penalties. His last Dons game was the ill-fated play-off semi-final second-leg which saw Crawley Town win 5-1 at Stadium MK. In 15 games under Stockbridge's watch, Dons have won six, lost five and drawn four.

Paul Newhouse and Danny Guest will run the lines with Fourth Official Stephen Wade.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 16/5 to win the game, with Bradford comfortable favourites at 4/5, and 13/5 the draw.