A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to Bristol Rovers

Previewing MK Dons’ away day in League Two, taking on Bristol Rovers at 3pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A third league victory in a row could be on the cards for MK Dons this Saturday but they must see past a strong Bristol Rovers side eager to get back to winning ways.

Paul Warne’s side picked up six points from six with wins over Shrewsbury and Gillingham, winning back-to-back for the first time since last December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a poor start, losing the first four games of the season on their return to League Two, Rovers have since recovered into a formidable side. Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to league leaders Walsall was their first loss since August, and their only reverse in ten matches.

Such is the tight nature of League Two heading into Saturday’s game, a point separates the sides with Dons sat seventh and Rovers in 12th. This season, Dons have the second best away record in the division, still undefeated in five road trips, picking up three wins and two draws. Only Swindon have a better record on the road, with four wins and two defeats. Rovers’ home form though is the ninth best in League Two, with three wins, a loss and a draw at Memorial Stadium.

It will be the 20th game played between the sides, with Dons claiming wins in ten of them, Rovers winning six and three draws. In what will be the 12th game at the Mem, both sides have four wins apiece, with two draws. Last time the sides met, Mo Eisa and Max Dean goals at either end of the game ensured a 2-0 win for Mark Jackson’s Dons in February 2023.

Referee Scott Oldham will take charge of the game. In his 11 games this season, he has shown 45 yellow cards, one red and awarded two penalties. In 11 matches overseeing Dons, they have won five, lost five and drawn one. The last of them came back in January and the 4-2 defeat to Walsall. In nine games in charge of Bristol Rovers, Oldham has overseen three wins, five defeats and a draw, the last of them a 0-0 draw with Barnsley last November.

Thomas Staten and Sean Rothwell will run the lines with Fourth Official Niall Felton.

Bookmakers bet365.com have Dons at 73/40 to win the game, while Rovers are 53/40 and the draw is at 9/4.