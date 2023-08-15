A look ahead to MK Dons’ trip to Crawley Town

MK Dons return to the Broadfield Stadium tonight for the first time in nearly five years to take on Crawley Town this evening.

Graham Alexander’s side have made a 100 per cent start to the season with wins over Wrexham and Tranmere Rovers, while Crawley, led by Scott Lindsey, have a win and a draw to their names from their opening two games.

The Red Devils, who began last season with former MK Dons boss Dan Micciche the assistant manager to Kevin Betsy before the pair were sacked in November 2022, narrowly avoided relegation to the National League but Lindsey’s rescue act kept them up by three points.

The sides are playing for the first time since March 2019 in Dons’ last League Two campaign. While the last game was a narrow 1-0 win for Paul Tisdale’s side at Stadium MK, the last game at the Broadfield was a dominant showing from the side from MK. The 4-0 win saw Kieran Agard and Chuks Aneke net, but it was Rhys Healey’s brace and assist while on loan from Cardiff City which put his name on everyone’s lips.

Of the eight meetings between the sides down the years, Dons have won half of them, Crawley claiming two wins and there have been two draws - the most famous of which saw Dons come from 2-0 down in 2015 thanks to an Izale McLeod double, with Dele Alli netting a dramatic stoppage time equaliser, but only after Carl Baker had a hot cup of tea thrown at him by home supporters.

Referee Daniel Middleton takes charge of the game tonight. After dishing out six yellow cards in his opening game of the season, he kept his cards in his pocket for the second. Predominantly a National League official, Middleton has never taken charge of MK Dons before. Stephen Finch and Mark Derrien will run the lines with Fourth Official Shaun Farrer.