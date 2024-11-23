A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to Fleetwood Town

Football | Jane Russell

Previewing MK Dons’ away trip to the Highbury Stadium to face Fleetwood (kick-off 3pm)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sixth straight league win is within reach for MK Dons when they take on Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium on Saturday.

Dons have not won six in a row since 2015 - a streak which crossed seasons as Karl Robinson's side won five in a row to secure promotion to the Championship before winning their opener in the second tier. The first win in that streak was a 3-0 win over Fleetwood in the north-west, with goals from Wil Grigg, Lewis Baker and Dele Alli securing the points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest five-match winning run under Scott Lindsey has seen the side climb to within a point of the automatic promotion places, with a win potentially lifting them into the top two.

A win for Fleetwood though would throw them right back into contention for the play-off spots. Heading into the game 13th, Charlie Adams' side are three unbeaten in the league, with last Saturday's 1-0 home win over Bradford coming after back-to-back draws against Salford and Newport.

Today's game is the 14th meeting of the sides, and there is little to tell between the teams. Dons have claimed five wins to Fleetwood's four, with four draws. Dons though have not won any of the last five encounters between the sides, losing on both occasions in 22/23, drawing both in 21/22, and the penultimate game of the 20/21 season. A Joe Mason hat-trick in January 2021 at Stadium MK was the last time Dons beat the Cod Army.

Highbury Stadium has not been a happy hunting ground for Dons down the years. Despite winning on their first two visits, they have to look back to September 2016 for the last victory there - a 4-1 win thanks to a Ryan Colclough hat-trick. Their record reads two wins, three draws and two defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Scott Jackson will take charge of the game. In 12 outings this season, he has shown 51 yellow cards, two reds and awarded one penalty. His only previous game in charge of Dons was the 4-2 win over Salford City at the Peninsula Stadium last season.

Danny Jarvis and Steven Lawson will run the lines with Fourth Official Matthew Bacon.

Bookmakers OLGB have MK Dons at 7/4 to win the game, with Fleetwood at 5/4 and 23/10 the draw.