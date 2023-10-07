A look ahead to MK Dons’ trip to Gillingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The early League Two pace-setters will lock horns at Priestfield Stadium on Saturday when MK Dons take on Gillingham.

Both sides won four of their opening five matches in League Two and were sitting pretty atop the table but have stumbled in September and slipped down the standings since.

While Dons have not won in six and sit 11th in the table, picking up three draws along the way, Gillingham have managed two wins in the same period, with three defeats and a draw to drop them to eighth.

And that slide ultimately cost Neil Harris his job on Thursday, with Gillingham wielding the axe replacing him with former Dons interim manager Keith Millen. Millen was assistant to Dan Micciche in 2018, and took over for the final few games following Micciche’s sacking and ultimately the relegation of the club to League Two.

Dons haven’t had huge joy at Priestfield in previous visits – losing six of ten games there – but their last trip in September 2021 saw them run out rampant winners, triumphing 4-1.

Referee Darren Drysdale will take charge of his eighth game of the season when he overses the match. He has dished out 27 yellow cards thus far this season, keeping the red in his pocket. Dons fans last saw him in action at Whaddon Road during the 0-0 draw with Cheltenham last October. Leigh Crowhurst and Michael Webb will run the lines with Fourth Official Dean Treleaven.