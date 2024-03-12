A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to Grimsby Town

Blundell Park

MK Dons will be looking to make it three wins in a row tonight (Tuesday) when they take on Grimsby Town at Blundell Park.

Victories over Mansfield Town and Salford City have put Mike Williamson's side within two points of the automatic promotion spots, but have not won three games straight since the end of December.

They head to Lincolnshire to take on the Mariners struggling at the wrong end of the table. David Artell's first game in charge of Grimsby was back in November when his side secured a 1-1 draw at Stadium MK. But they have picked up just one win since the start of 2024. However, they head into the game four unbeaten with a win and three draws helping to 21st.

Form at home though has been troublesome for Grimsby. Despite a win over Forest Green Rovers last time out, they had conceded 21 goals in the five games at Blundell Park prior to that.

In nine encounters between the sides down the years, Dons have won four and lost three, with two draws. Their last two trips to Blundell Park came in 2018/19, and both ended in defeats for Paul Tisdale's men, going down 1-0 in the league, and 3-1 in the FA Cup.

Alex Gilbey is the form man for MK Dons, scoring three in his last four games to move into double figures for the season, with Max Dean still sidelined through injury.

Referee Aaron Bannister will take charge of the game, his first in charge of either side. In 13 matches this season, mostly in the National League, he has booked 52 players, but not sent anyone off. Matthew Sowerby and Alex Gray will run the lines with Fourth Official Paul Newhouse.